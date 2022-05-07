Bossip Video

Looking for fresh and delicious cocktails to help celebrate mom? We’ve got you covered with our Mother’s Day drink guide.

Mother’s Day is upon us and the cocktails have to be perfect for mom. We’ve put together some fresh and easy-to-make cocktails to help celebrate the matriarch in your life. As always, you can order whatever you need to make the cocktails from ReserveBar.

The Code

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 oz Amaretto Liqueur

3 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

D’USSÉ Frosé Bouquet

Ingredients:

1 Part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3 Parts Maison Marcel Rosé (or other French off-dry Rosé)

1/2 Part Simple Syrup

2 Fresh Strawberries

2 Cubes Fresh Watermelon

1 Cup Ice

Method: Add all ingredients into a blender, blend until frothy. If needed, add water for a smoother texture. Pour into a stemless wine glass.

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4 ½ oz Soda Water

+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

+ Lemon Wheel

Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Bloomy Day

By Erika Shante and Raquel Ravenell of Whiskey and Rosemary

Ingredients:

3.5 oz. BLK & Bold Chamomile Tea (brewed and chilled)

1.5 oz. Bumbu XO Rum

1 oz. Turmeric Mint Syrup*

.75 oz. Bumbu Crème

Method:

Add tea, turmeric and mint syrup, and Bumbu XO to rocks glass, or mason jars. Add ice and stir for 15 seconds. Top with Bumbu Crème and serve.

Turmeric and Mint Syrup Instructions:

In a small pot add ½ cup of water, 2 cinnamon sticks, Bring to a boil. Turn off the burner. Add 1 cup of cane sugar and stir until sugar has fully dissolved. Whisk in ½ Tbsp of Turmeric powder Add 4 sprigs of mint and let steep for no less than 20

Classic champagne cocktail

Ingredients:

Luc Belaire, or other champagne or sparkling wine

1 shot of Cognac

Sugar cube

Few dashes of bitters

Lemon slice to garnish

Mimosa

Ingredients:

Half Luc Belaire, or other champagne or sparkling wine

Half freshly squeezed orange juice