Looking for fresh and delicious cocktails to help celebrate mom? We’ve got you covered with our Mother’s Day drink guide.
Mother’s Day is upon us and the cocktails have to be perfect for mom. We’ve put together some fresh and easy-to-make cocktails to help celebrate the matriarch in your life. As always, you can order whatever you need to make the cocktails from ReserveBar.
The Code
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 oz Amaretto Liqueur
3 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass
D’USSÉ Frosé Bouquet
Ingredients:
1 Part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3 Parts Maison Marcel Rosé (or other French off-dry Rosé)
1/2 Part Simple Syrup
2 Fresh Strawberries
2 Cubes Fresh Watermelon
1 Cup Ice
Method: Add all ingredients into a blender, blend until frothy. If needed, add water for a smoother texture. Pour into a stemless wine glass.
Strawberry Fields
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4 ½ oz Soda Water
+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth
+ Lemon Wheel
Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Bloomy Day
By Erika Shante and Raquel Ravenell of Whiskey and Rosemary
Ingredients:
3.5 oz. BLK & Bold Chamomile Tea (brewed and chilled)
1.5 oz. Bumbu XO Rum
1 oz. Turmeric Mint Syrup*
.75 oz. Bumbu Crème
Method:
Add tea, turmeric and mint syrup, and Bumbu XO to rocks glass, or mason jars. Add ice and stir for 15 seconds. Top with Bumbu Crème and serve.
Turmeric and Mint Syrup Instructions:
In a small pot add ½ cup of water, 2 cinnamon sticks, Bring to a boil. Turn off the burner. Add 1 cup of cane sugar and stir until sugar has fully dissolved. Whisk in ½ Tbsp of Turmeric powder Add 4 sprigs of mint and let steep for no less than 20
Classic champagne cocktail
Ingredients:
Luc Belaire, or other champagne or sparkling wine
1 shot of Cognac
Sugar cube
Few dashes of bitters
Lemon slice to garnish
Mimosa
Ingredients:
Half Luc Belaire, or other champagne or sparkling wine
Half freshly squeezed orange juice
