Bossip Video

Chris Paul Angry After Fan Put Hands On Mother And Wife

How would you feel if someone put their hands on your mother? Such an offense might get the violator hands and feet on a random Wednesday but attack someone’s mother on MOTHER’S DAY and it’s likely that only Jesus Christ himself could save that person. Now, imagine your mother AND wife are accosted on the aforementioned holiday. A fully Infinity Stoned Thanos couldn’t prevent the inevitable a**-whoopin’ that would be out for delivery that day.

Fortunately, no retaliatory violence was needed yesterday when a fan at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas made physical contact with Chris Paul’s mother and physically harassed his wife.

According to an ESPN report, Paul’s mother Robin was throwing her hands up in celebration when she was pushed by a Suns fan. Additionally, Paul’s wife Jada was followed up the stairs when she walked away from her seat. The currently unidentified fan was immediately ejected from the arena. The Mavericks released the following statement after the game:

Chris wanted BIG smoke with the audacious anglo-saxon.

CP3 took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the incident in no uncertain terms.

Some folks online have pointed to the fact that this guy looks to a be minor but everyone needs to get on the same page with the fact that furniture will move if you put your colonizing mitts on a Black person’s mother.