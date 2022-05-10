Bossip Video

Jesse Williams is letting it all hang out…and we’re not complaining.

An audience member at a recent viewing of the Broadway show Take Me Out snuck their phone into the venue, sneakily taking pictures and video of a naked Jesse Williams during his performance, which earned him a Tony nomination the very same day.

The footage in question surfaced on social media yesterday, showing the play’s shower scene, which tells the story of a gay professional baseball player dealing with coming out to his teammates and in the press. The play opened on Broadway last month, and on Monday, Williams received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play.

The Sneaky Videographer

As is the case with more and more live shows these days, all spectators at the performance are required to place their phones and smart devices in a sealed case before the show “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” according to 2nd Stage Theater’s website.

Obviously, someone thought this now-viral footage was worth the possibility of getting kicked out.

Despite the video being taken under such circumstances, the people of the internet couldn’t be any more thankful for the person who took one for the team and snuck their phone into the Broadway show. Fans of the Grey’s Anatomy actor couldn’t wait to share their thoughts on the clips, even shooting their shot in an effort to see more from Williams’ nude Take Me Out performance.

It’s safe to say that leaked footage is making a lot of new Broadway fans as we speak. We won’t bless you with the video here, but if you’re curious….you won’t have a problem finding it on the website that rhymes with Shwitter.

Interestingly enough while he was going viral, Jesse also talked about Broadway watchers’ reactions to his nudity while on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

“A non-reaction is a really interesting reaction, it creates insecurities,” said Williams. “I don’t like any of it [the reactions].” “I won’t be scared of anything after this,” he added nonchalantly. “It’s a body, once you see it you realize—it’s a body.”

Good morning to Jesse Williams and Jesse Williams ONLY!