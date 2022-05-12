VH1 ‘Couples Retreat’ Exclusive: Have Ronnie And Shamari Devoe Really Been HAPPILY Married For 15 Years?

If you believe him they have!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Monday’s upcoming episode of ‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ Season 2 where Ronnie and Shamari introduce themselves and Ronnie mentions they’re 20 years in the game — 15 married and “loving every minute of it.”

But we have a feeling a few not-so-lovable moments will be revealed during their week at the couples retreat! What do you guys think? If you know the Devoe’s story from previous shows, Shamari hasn’t hidden the fact that the couple once explored an open marriage. We’re pretty sure the Devoes won’t be the only couple to admit to opening up Pandora’s box either!

During a week-long vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication. The series will also discuss various social issues including mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, having children and more.

Hosted by Michael Blackson (Coming 2 America) and his fiancée Rada, the cast also includes Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition) and Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Claudia Jordan (Out Loud with Claudia Jordan) and her boyfriend KJ, high school sweethearts Nick Young (NBA) and Keonna, Styles P (The Lox) and Adjua, and Jess Hilarious (Wild’n Out) and her boyfriend Daniel.

The couples will be joined by relationship gurus and experts, including esteemed Life Coach AJ Johnson and NBA champion John Salley.

VH1 Couples Retreat is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton- Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid for VH1 and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge- Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Joel Rodgers and Alissa Horowitz for New Group Productions.

Catch-up on the first season of VH1’s Couples Retreat on the official series page, and the VH1 App.

‘VH1 Couples Retreat’ Premieres Monday, May 16 at 9PM ET/PT

Will you be watching? Which cast couple are you most excited to see?