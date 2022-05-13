Bossip Video

Gabourey Sidibe and her fiancé are showcasing their love story in a series of stunning photos.

Gabby, 39, is covering Brides magazine’s digital issue and posing alongside her hubby-to-be Brandon Frankel, 37.

Gabby Sidibe Says She Won’t Have A Traditional Wedding

The seriously smitten actress told Brides’ Janell Hickman that she absolutely does NOT want a traditional ceremony when she and the Head of Partnerships at No Cap streaming services tie the knot in spring 2023.

“There will be no bridesmaids and no bachelorette party, or “any other normal wedding things,” said Gabby. “It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can’t be. I don’t want anything done the ‘traditional’ way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party.”

She added however that there’s still a possibility that they might just elope.

“The entire time we have been engaged, I’ve always been like, ‘No, we shouldn’t have a wedding.’ Maybe we’ll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we’ll come out and tell everyone we’re married,” said Gabby.

Brandon also spoke out in the cover story and told Brides that he and his blushing bride are enlisting help to plan the special day while still remaining involved. Wedding planning is something Gabby admittedly needs help with.

“We like to outsource, but we’re both very involved in everything we do. We’re creative people and we’re both pretty good at executing, so we’ll have someone [helping], but we’ll definitely be super involved,” said Brandon. “There’s a lot I don’t know how to do,” said Gabby. “How do we get cake at a wedding? I don’t know!”

Gabby Sidibe Met Her Fiancé Brandon Frankel On The High-Profile Dating App Raya

Gabby and Brandon’s love story started on Raya, an exclusive, members-only dating app popular among the celebrity set. Brandon who was previously married in his mid-20s and said he “retired” from dating, initially didn’t take the app seriously and swiped “Yes” on everybody”, reports Brides. While Gabby, who had only just downloaded the app the day before matching with Brandon, swiped “Yes” only on him.

Brandon said he initially worried that he was being catfished but he eventually met Gabby and their first date lasted for “more than seven hours.”

There was an immediate spark, but it took Gabby a little time to fully let Brandon in, reports Brides. “I have a real fight or flight personality,” Gabby explained. “I was kind of dodgy and scared quite a lot in the very beginning of our relationship. [Then, during the pandemic] I just started trusting him. I really realized that like, this guy’s not going to disappear, you know? And my big fear was that, if I loved him, he would just poof and disappear. So, I was playing my cards very close to my chest.”

Gabby Sidibe Ruined Her Fiancé’s Surprise Proposal

In an interesting tidbit, Brandon shared that Gabby actually ruined his surprise proposal. Gabby not only saw a picture of the engagement ring in the “trap phone” they share as a couple, but she also stumbled into the bedroom where Brandon set up a romantic proposal ahead of schedule.

As if it wasn’t enough for Gabby to have seen the ring in advance, she also saw the entire proposal setup, complete with “a huge ‘Will You Marry Me’ balloon situation happening, rose petals on the bed, and everything,” Brandon said. He had made one small misstep: In an effort to create the perfect proposal space, he chose to leave a light on so the room would be romantically lit when he popped the question. Gabby, who noticed the light shining beneath the door, went in to shut it off before leaving the house and effectively ruined his carefully-laid plans.

OOPS! Oh well, at least she still said “Yes.”

In addition to posing for pics, the two also played the nearly wed game with Brides and revealed intimate details like who said “I love you first”, who has the biggest shoe collection, and who cries the most while watching movies.

Congrats Gabby!

Loves looks GOOD on Gabby! Read the full cover story HERE.