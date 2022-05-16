Bossip Video

Rajon Rondo’s former long-time partner and the mother of his kids, Ashley Bachelor, claims he pulled a gun and threatened her during an outburst of rage.

Rajon Rondo is facing serious allegations this off-season following reports that he allegedly pulled a gun on his former partner and the mother of his children, Ashley Bachelor.

Bachelor allegedly interrupted Rondo and their son from playing video games on May 11, when she asked the son to separate laundry. According to TMZ, that’s when Bachelor claims Rondo burst into a fit of rage, ripping the game console out of the wall smashing it, and proceeded to smash things inside and outside of the house.

She claims she tried to calm the situation, but Rajon reacted by threatening her and saying “you’re dead.” Then, he left the house and returned by banging on a window with a gun, yelling “go get my f***ing son,” alleges Bachelor in a protective order.

In fear of upsetting him, she got their son, Pierre, and claims Rondo yanked him outside. Shortly after, their daughter became involved before Rondo’s parents arrived, which eventually caused Rondo to leave.

Bachelor filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week for her and the two children and expressed her fears.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b***'”, reportsTMZ. “Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, b***, and d**khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

Rondo hasn’t addressed these allegations, but so far, this isn’t looking good for him. Rajon Rondo has reportedly not been named a suspect in any crime by police and has not been arrested.