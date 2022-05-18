Bossip Video

Yesterday we posted a story about how the family of 18-year-old racist murderer Payton Gendron is making the excuse that COIVD-19 and loneliness contributed to his hate crime massacre of 10 Black people at Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York. As vile and disgusting as that is, in the words of recent VERZUZ participants Onyx, “b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!”

BuffaloNews is reporting that a New York state corrections officer at Attica Correctional Facility named Gregory C. Foster II has been suspended for posting a wildly offensive meme on Facebook about the Black people who lost their lives at the hands of a white supremacist.

The offensive meme shows a photo of a Tops Markets above the words, “Clean up on aisle 3, no wait 4, also on 7, 9, 12 and 13.”

Oh, but there’s more.

Foster punctuated the meme with the comment, “Too soon? This should weed out some FB friends,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Let he who laugh emojis last, laugh emoji best.