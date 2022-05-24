Kiki Layne Calls Disney Lead Role A 'Dream Come True'

Fans of ‘Rescue Rangers’ are in for a treat!

Kiki Layne spoke with BOSSIP about her new project ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ ahead of the Friday, May 20th Disney + release of the film. The film stars Layne as Ellie, a police officer investigating the kidnapping of one of Chip and Dale’s close friends. The film offers a really dynamic combination of animation and live-action. This required Layne to tackle most of the film’s scenes solo. Her scene partners were later added during post-production.

“It was an interesting experience because I was acting by myself,” Layne told BOSSIP. “My lovely scene partners Chip and Dale couldn’t be there with me on the day. It was interesting having to lean into my technique of acting so much to accomplish telling the story. Thankfully our director Akiva [Schaffer] was so clear about what we needed. So clear about what was happening in each scene so that made it a lot easier.”

One of the key messages of the ‘Rescue Rangers’ movie is the importance of taking risks. Kiki told us that it was actually a ‘juicy risk’ that catapulted her to fame.

“A big risk that I took was my move to L.A,” Layne told BOSSIP. “I was in Chicago, I was finally starting to break into the theater scene there, but I knew I wanted to do television and film and just be in a place where I could really compete for those larger roles. I took a big leap of faith where there was no plan, no prospects, no representation — just me and a dream. Thankfully I ended up being where I needed to be to book ‘Beale Street.’ That was the start of all I’ve been able to do so far. That was a big juicy risk that thankfully paid off.”

Layne’s breakout role as Tish Rivers in Barry Jenkins’s acclaimed feature, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ won her so much critical acclaim and made her an instant Hollywood starlet. We’re certainly glad she took that chance on herself!

Kiki also spoke about living the Disney dream and revealed some of the key Disney characters she was excited to work with for the filming of ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers.’

“Look, when I watched this film for the first time and the iconic Disney intro kicked off I had to just pause and say ‘Thank you God,’ because that’s a dream come true,” Layne told BOSSIP. “To know that intro is kicking off a film that I am a lead of, that is a dream come true. So I hope I get to say that a few more times Disney!”

“But in terms of who was in the film that I just was like, I can’t believe I get to say that I was in the film with them — Pumba for sure, because ‘The Lion King’ is my favorite movie of all time. Flounder – that was funny. All of the Rescue Rangers. I didn’t grow up watching ‘Chip ‘N Dale,’ it was a little before my time, but of course I knew who they were so just to be a part of that is exciting. There are so many. Every scene is just like ‘Whoa! You’re in this movie too?’ ”

So many of our favorites too!

Check out the full interview below:

‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ is currently streaming on Disney +!