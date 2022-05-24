Bossip Video

UPDATED — 06:47 PM 5/24/2022

The shooter has been identified as Salvador Ramos who police believe acted as a lone wolf shooter

Officials say Ramos is apparently from the town of Uvalde, which is 85 miles west of San Antonio, and that he was born on May 16, 2004, reports Click2Houston.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased and it’s believed that responding officers killed him,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a news briefing. “It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle, and entered into the Robb elementary school Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that’s not yet confirmed according to my most recent report,” Abbott added.

NewsOne reports that there have been more mass shootings this year than there have been days. Today’s tragedy made the 212th mass shooting of the year, it came on the 144th day of the year.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Another mass shooting has struck an American city and small children are once again the victims. News just broke that Uvalde, Texas can now be added to the ever-growing list of cities that we will never forget as a place where evil prospered and the blood of the innocent was spilled.

14 Students And 1 Teacher Killed In Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School

Fourteen Robb Elementary School students and one teacher have been killed by a 19-year-old male. Early reports via ABCNews state that the gunman entered the school with a handgun and perhaps a rifle but that has not officially been confirmed at this time.

The shooter has been killed as a result of police engagement and not suicide. Shortly after 2 pm, parents were told that all students at the school had been transferred to Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center where they can be reunited with their loved ones. Uvalde police stated at a press conference that the victims were in second, third, and fourth grade. According to DailyMail, the shooter also shot his own grandmother prior to being killed, her condition is currently unknown.

The Houston branch of the ATF is currently investigating the situation in addition to the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and local authorities.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.