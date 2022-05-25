YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga is releasing their second collection on Friday, May 27.

Originally scheduled to release today, Wednesday, May 25, the YEEZY GAP website features a message about the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, postponing the drop until this Friday.

“IN LIGHT OF THE TRAGEDY IN UVALDE, TEXAS, WE ARE POSTPONING THE YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA LAUNCH UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 27,” the site reads. “AS WE PAUSE, OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO THE FAMILIES AND COMMUNITIES IMPACTED.”

Designed by Kanye West and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, there’s not much information available about the drop, but it was teased in the rapper’s recent “Life of the Party” music video a few weeks ago.

In addition to the hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, and denim jackets that were released in the first drop on February 22, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga should be releasing anoraks, puffy jackets, coats, and possibly some insulated sleeping bags, according to High Snobiety.

As for price points, items from the first collection weren’t particularly cheap, but items were still a lot more affordable than Balenciaga’s mainline collection; The T-shirts came with a price tag of $140, hoodies were $240, and the denim jacket was $440.

The YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga lookbook spotlights a ton of unreleased items, including the anoraks, coats, and bags expected to drop this time around. While Ye was spotted wearing one of the hats during a recent trip to Japan, very few other items have actually been seen in real life.