It’s been two years since George Floyd’s life was unjustly taken on May 25, 2020, and tributes to him are continuing to roll in.

Today, George Floyd’s hometown of Houston will be unveiling a statue of him in a park created by sculptor Adrienne Rison-Isom.

BlackAmericaWeb reports that entrepreneur and philanthropist Dannette Davis, of Kay Davis Associates, donated $110,000 for the statue titled, “A Conversation with George.” The Floyd Family Foundation was also involved in the creation of this sculpture.

BlackAmericaWeb notes that Rison-Isom did months of research to learn about Floyd to bring the statue to life which is stationed in Tom Bass Park surrounding nature and lakes, a place that reflects his “peaceful demeanor as described by his family and friends.”

“I met with many of Floyd’s family and friends while creating this piece and everyone described him as having a playful, approachable temperament and human nature,” said Isom about the statue. “I wanted to represent that by sculpting him with a nonintimidating facial expression and easy-going body language.” “We all witnessed the impact that George Floyd made on the world, but at the end of the day, he was a “regular guy” with a few extraordinary talents,” he added. “He was an athlete and artist, but he was also a father, a son, and a brother, said, Davis. “Just like all of us he was a multi-dimensional human trying to find his way in this world”.

