DJ Quik's Son Arrested For Murder, Held On $2 Million Bail

Yikes!

The son of West Coast hip hop icon DJ Quik is facing serious charges after a fight turned fatal this week. Hip Hop DX reports David Blake Jr. was arrested for a felony murder charge. On the evening of May 25, police responded to a call on Wednesday about a fight in progress in Downey, California, about 13 miles outside of downtown Los Angeles.

“As officers were en route, a secondary call of shots heard was received. Responding officers arrived and located Julio Cardoza, a 33-year-old resident of Downey, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest,” according to an announcement from Downey PD.

An ambulance rushed Cardoza to a nearby hospital, where later he died from his injuries. After Downey detectives identified Blake as the suspected shooter, he was arrested in the City of Porter Ranch at 4 a.m. the next day.

It’s still unclear what relationship Blake had with the victim, what led up to the fight, or why he is a suspect in the fatal shooting. Downey PD is still looking for the public to come forward with more information but claims “the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.” Blake is still held in custody on a $2 million bail.

The 27-year-old currently works as a liaison to Compton’s embattled City Councilman Isaac Galvan.

“While serving as a Councilman Galvan was charged by the LA County District Attorney’s Office in Aug. 2021 with conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery with the intent to influence an election, after prosecutors alleged he had obtained fraudulent votes in a June 2021 runoff election that was decided by a single vote,” NBC Los Angelesreports.

Compton officials responded by deferring to law enforcement except to say, “the City is shocked to learn about this incident.” Blake is due back in court on May 31.