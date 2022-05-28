Bossip Video

B.o.B is being sued by former managers for over $3 million dollars in unpaid performance royalties owed since 2017.

Atlanta emcee B.o.B has delivered a number of classic records in his career and made a killing from the fruit of his labor. These days, he’s doing his thing, going the independent route–but a 2017 deal is now causing problems for B.o.B.

According to TMZ, Round Hill Music and Artists Rights Management are suing the rapper for $3 million for unpaid royalties. Both groups claim they struck a deal with B.o.B in 2017, in which he agreed to hand over royalties for public performances of his catalog. B.o.B places the blame on his former manager and says he never agreed to the 2017 deal.

“I have not seen the lawsuit but am aware my former manager had entered into agreements without my knowledge. I take my business seriously and look forward to getting to the truth of what happened.”

While he addressed the lawsuit with TMZ, he still has around 20 days to respond legally. This could be a long process since the deal was allegedly done without his knowledge. One thing seems certain, though, B.o.B doesn’t feel he owes them anything and is ready to get to the bottom of what happened in court.