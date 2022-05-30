Bossip Video

Here are a few cocktails and drinks you should to try while relaxing this memorial day.

Memorial Day is upon us and while you grill your heart out we’ve got your drink guide to keep the guest pre-occupied and out of your way. There is something for everyone even those who really drink and those who claim to hate the taste of alcohol.

Watermelon Hennyrita

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Hennessy

1 1/2 oz. Watermelon Pucker

1 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Lime Juice

Method

Add ice, Hennessy, watermelon pucker, triple sec, and lime juice to the glass and shake well.

Strain mix over ice and garnish with a watermelon slice.

King Meets Queen

Ingredients

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin

0.5 oz Real Pineapple Puree

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey syrup 1:1

5 oz Fever-Tree Indian Tonic

METHOD: Build ingredients in a balloon glass with fresh cold draft ice. Garnish with two pineapple top leaves and a few slices of jalapeno in the drink.

The Code

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 oz Amaretto Liqueur

3 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4 ½ oz Soda Water

+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

+ Lemon Wheel

Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

1 oz – Peach Puree

½ oz – Mango Puree

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

Method

Rimrocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Garnish

Tajin & Salt Rim, Lime & Peach Slices

Southern Charmer Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

2 Parts Sweet Tea

1 Part Lemonade

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Add more ice. Empty into a Highball glass with a Lemon Wheel.

D’USSÉ That’s My Jam

Ingredients:

2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 tbsp apricot jam

1⁄2 part fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 part pineapple shrub

1 thyme sprig

top sparkling soda

Method

Muddle thyme, lemon juice and pineapple in a shaker. Add apricot jam, D’USSÉ and ice. Shake well and strain into a crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with sparkling soda.

HH Bespoke Greyhound

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz. HH Bespoke Vodka

3 1/2 oz. Grapefruit juice

RECIPE

Shake vodka and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a highball glass. Enjoy!

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Ingredients

½ part Frangelico

1 part Skyy Vodka

1 ½ part Cold Brew or Espresso

¼ part Simple Syrup

Method

Pour over ice, shake, and strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 whole espresso beans (optional).