Shakira and her longtime love Gerard Pique are reportedly on the verge of a break-up following infidelity allegations.

According to reports from El Periodico, it looks like it’s trouble in paradise for the couple, who met in 2010 at the World Cup.

Pique is reportedly back living in his calle Muntaner bachelor house in Barcelona, with several neighbors in the building having seen the Spanish soccer player coming and going over the last week. It’s also being reported that he’s been enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with pal Riqui Puig and a group of friends.

The report from El Periodico goes on to allege that the reason Pique is not in the marital home with Shakira is that the musician caught him with another woman, leading them to separate for the time being. The Barcelona defender’s partying is somewhat out of control, according to the report, with Pique and friends being accompanied by other women as they stay out until two or three in the morning.

To drive suspicions of a break-up even more, Gerard has also disappeared from Shakira’s social media. The singer was known to frequently post photos of them together in the past, but the last time she’s shared her relationship with followers was in March.

Fans are also pointing to the lyrics sung by Shakira in her latest hit “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, thinking her distress in the song is pointing to real life problems.

“For completing you I broke into pieces; they warned me, but I did not pay attention,” she sings. “I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.” She goes on to say, “My eyes are red from crying so much for you; and now, it turns out that you are sorry; it sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know that you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act.”

Of course, lyrics can just be lyrics, but given all the other reports, it’s not looking good for Shakira and Gerard Pique.