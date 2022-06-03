Umar Johnson Responds To Mall Video With White Woman

You know, one would think that the self-proclaimed “Prince of Pan-Africanism” Dr. Umar Johnson would have more of a sense of humor about himself than he does.

Has King Hotep of Hoteptopia not seen his own videos?

Play

Does Mayor Donationnnnns of the small town of Giffffffffffs not realize that his antics constantly overshadow his ideology and cause his audience to laugh at him more than they admire him? I mean, I get that the guy wants to be taken seriously as a revolutionary, but we can’t help that his comedic appeal is only matched by his hotep-tacular ability to string together words that rhyme with “nation.”

Dr. Umar Johnson Explains Why He Was Photographed With A White Woman

My point is, when Johnson got caught on camera ki-ki-ing with a Karen at New Jersey’s Cherry Hill Mall, he had to know the jokes were coming. It doesn’t matter if the man (who never passes on a chance to mention how anti-swirl he is) was actually flirting with a white woman or not. The optics alone were enough to get him dragged up and down Black Twitter like Black Twitter was the deep south and he had just, well, gotten caught with a white woman.

Black Twitter Goes Crazy Over Photo Of Dr. Umar Johnson With White Woman

Remember this guy?

How about him?

Play

All I’m saying is if you caught Candace Owens at the mall looking like she was trying to shoot her shot at LeBron James with all she has had to say about him, it would be strange and also kind of hilarious. How surprised could she possibly be that people had jokes?

Umar should’ve been ready.

All Johnson had to do was ignore what would have been a flavor-of-the-hour topic or just laugh along with everyone else. Instead, he frantically went on the offensive and ho-stepped deep into “thou doth protest too much” territory.

“Yes, I was at Cherry Hill Mall today,” he tweeted. “My iPhone crashed last night and the closest Apple store with an available appointment today was in Jersey. As I was leaving the mall, I stopped at a kiosk to view the incense & crystals. That non-Afrikan woman is simply the vendor.”

Then he just kept on explaining himself while getting increasingly aggressive about it.

“If you dusty snowbunny loving betamales don’t believe me then please visit the mall and ask her personally if we exchanged phone numbers,” he wrote,” Johnson wrote in a separate post, according to Newsone.

And he wasn’t done there. He also took to Instagram to address the jungle fever allegations no one really cares about.

I’m sure his siSTAR brown suga queens and wombmans take great comfort in knowing their no-snow-tep kang is still dedicated to Black love.

It’s just too bad he doesn’t seem to have the same energy for Black laughter. This sh** was just funny, bro. Calm down.