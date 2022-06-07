Bossip Video

Andrew Brown Jr. was yet another victim of police violence. Last April, we reported on his death as he attempted to flee a warrant-serving and was immediately peppered with bullets, one of which struck him in the back of the head. Upon the release of the video footage of the incident, the community was even more outraged because the typical police excuse of “I FeArEd fOr mAh LiFe” clearly didn’t apply to this situation.

North Carolina Sheriff’s Office Pays Andrew Brown Jr.’s Family $3 Million Settlement

According to ABCNews, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Office is now literally paying the price for their “intentional and reckless disregard of his life.” A $3 million settlement has been awarded to Brown’s family after they had filed a $30 million lawsuit against the blood-stained outfit. District Attorney Andrew Womble initially tried to argue that Brown used his car as a weapon against officers but that weak a** cop-out didn’t hold an ounce of water once people saw that Brown was driving away from officers not toward them.

As a result of this settlement, the family was required to refrain from any further legal action against the department and the individual officers involved in Brown’s death.

“Andrew Brown Jr. was a devoted father who wanted his children to have the things he didn’t,” said a statement from the five attorneys representing his family. “While no settlement could ever fill the hole his death left in their hearts, this agreement is about providing for those children’s futures, securing their education and ensuring their dreams didn’t die with their father.”

God bless those kids and the family and friends who are still grieving over their loved one’s death.