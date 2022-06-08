Bossip Video

The debate over trans athletes and whether they should be allowed to compete in women’s sports has boiled over in America to such a degree that it has been added to the list of Republican talking points more and more as we barrel toward midterm elections in November. Almost weekly, you’ll hear some right-winger on Faux News virtue signaling to their intolerant base about “unfair competition” and “protecting the children”. Both claims are laughable when you consider the source…

Trans Athletes Now Banned From Women’s Sports Per New Louisiana Law

However, this story isn’t about the Republicans because a Democrat runs the state of Louisiana, a man named John Bel Edwards. According to ABCNews, Governor Edwards took no action to interfere with the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, and because of his purposeful impotence, the bill has now become the law of the land. Way to go Johnny boy! Let the record show that italics denote sarcasm.

B-b-b-but wait! It gets worse!

Here’s what Johnny boy had to say about the new law that he passively allowed to be crystallized:

“Whether it’s intended or not, the effect is to [send] a strong message to at least some of these young people that they shouldn’t be who they think they are, who they believe they are, who they know that they are,” Edwards said in a press conference on Monday. ” I find that very distressing. I do believe that we can be better than that.”

Now, we’re not the sharpest spears in the Dora Milaje but couldn’t maybe someone like…THE GOVERNOR done better than that? What if THE GOVERNOR vetoed the bill? Perhaps Louisiana should elect A GOVERNOR to see to it that things like this don’t just land on the books because no one was there to keep guard.

Louisiana now joins the list of states that includes Indiana, Oklahoma, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia where they proudly ban trans children from playing GAMES with their peers. At least Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had the sack to veto the bills even though their vetoes were overturned.