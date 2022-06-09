Bossip Video

Jayson Tatum might be on his way to his first NBA Championship, but he still thinks his son is the coolest part of him.

Before the Boston Celtics’ win against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the NBA star talked in a Tuesday press conference about his close relationship with his 4-year-old son, Deuce.

“I think 2017 when I got drafted, I didn’t have Deuce, but he was born in 2017 so that was big, that was the biggest year of my life, right? Starting this new chapter in my career, I just had a child,” Tatum explained. “My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could as well as the best basketball player. There was no guideline or there was no exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural.”

He continued, explaining their relationship and how he’s gone about his own journey through fatherhood.