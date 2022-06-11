Bossip Video

Justin Bieber is taking to Instagram to ask fans to send prayers his way as her recovers from a rare and serious illness.

The Grammy winner made a video announcement revealing that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis.

Due to this syndrome, he postponed three shows earlier this week on his 2022 Justice World Tour. While announcing his diagnosis, the “Peaches” singer made it clear that more cancellations will take place as he takes his time resting and recovering.

“Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” he said. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Bieber told fans that he needs to “slow down” and shared that he’s been utilizing facial exercises to help get himself back to 100%.

“I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he explained. “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

“I’m gonna to get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal, it’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s gonna be but it’s gonna be ok and I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all gonna, it’s all for a reason and I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I’m gonna rest. I love you guys, peace.”

Several of Bieber’s celebrity friends left well wishes on his post. Quavocommented saying “Love u brotha get well ❤️‍🩹.” Singer Pink Sweats commented and said, “We love u brother take the time you need 🙏🏾” and Big Sean left a comment saying “Love you brother ✨🤟🏾🙏🏾.”

So what exactly is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? According to the Mayo Clinic, it occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. Prompt treatment of Ramsay Hunt syndrome can reduce the risk of complications, which can include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.

This sadly isn’t the first time Justin has had a scare with health issues this year. His wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke in March.

She was later diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale or PFO, a small opening in the heart that didn’t close the way it should after birth, which doctors said caused the blood clot to move from her heart to her brain, and led to her mini-stroke. She underwent a procedure to close the PFO.

We wish Justin Bieber much success on his healing journey.