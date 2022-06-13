Bossip Video

Amber Heard is opening up for the first time since the conclusion of her high-profile defamation case brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The trial, which concluded earlier this month, saw a jury unanimously find that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. While the jury also awarded damages to Heard, agreeing Depp’s lawyer defamed her, as well, the verdict was still–overwhelmingly–in her ex-husband’s favor.

In a preview from Heard’s upcoming interview with NBC News, the Aquaman actress criticized the role that social media played in the six-week trial, with fans overwhelmingly supporting Depp.

As pointed out by NBC News, the TikTok hashtag “Justice for Amber Heard” received 27 million views, while one for Depp raked in 20 billion views

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” Heard said in the clip. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”