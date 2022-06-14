Bossip Video

It’s been nearly two months since 24-year-old Felicia Johnson was reported missing after she was last seen at Houston’s Cover Girls Night Club where she was reportedly looking for work. Johnson, who came to Houston from San Diego, California, on April 13, hasn’t been found alive or dead, but she’s believed to be dead and, in fact, a man has been charged with her murder.

According to KHOU 11, 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been charged with murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence and is currently being sought out by the Houston Police Department for arrest. Police said their investigation revealed Johnson left a hotel in Houston’s Medical Center early in the morning on April 16.

Citing documents, KHOU reports that Nwobodo ordered an Uber ride for Johnson after she posted an advertisement on an escort website. Nwobodo then picked Johnson up at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Windchase Boulevard, which is the address of an apartment from which he recently moved.

Police said Nwobodo then took Johnson to his current residence on South Richmond Avenue and killed her before disposing of her phone. Police said it is believed Nwobodo disposed of Johnson’s body a few days after the murder.

So, Johnson’s body still hasn’t been recovered and Nwobodo still isn’t in custody. KHOU obtained documents that indicate Nwobodo searched the internet for ways to destroy evidence and dispose of a body as well as whether police can check the phone records of a dead person. Investigators also said on April 20, that he ran a search to see if bleach or vinegar could destroy DNA.

On top of all that, Nwobodo was caught on surveillance footage at Walmart purchasing trash bags, a flashlight, and towels on April 16 and 17. In that footage, his right hand was seen wrapped in a bandage. Records show he was treated for a hand injury on April 16 at a local clinic where he claimed he hurt his hand opening boxes. He also purchased mechanical saws from Walmart and Home Depot.

More from KHOU:

On April 21, the same account conducted another search for the “most forested part of Houston.” Several days later, on April 27, Nwobodo’s account searched “how to delete your history completely.” The next day, documents say the account searched for multiple ways on how to get away with murder. Nwobodo also looked up “15 Cheapest Places To Live In the World: $1,000/Month.”