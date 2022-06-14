Bossip Video

City Girls up!

Issa Rae is taking audiences to the 305 with buzzy comedy series ‘Rap Sh!t’ that follows Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion)–two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a Rap group.

Shawna and Mia lean into the magic and mayhem that Miami is famously known for as they party hard and work even harder to stand out in the music industry.

The Magic City has everything they need to not just succeed but thrive in the city that never sleeps — home of Pitbull, strong Cuban coffee and nightclubs with 24-hour liquor licenses. They just have to want it bad enough.

“I think this is just such a unique time in Hip-Hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other,” said Rae in an exclusive interview with Harpers Bazaar. “I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another. It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

Peep the teaser trailer below:

Hip-Hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HooRae. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HooRae, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

‘Rap Sh!t’ debuts July 21st with two episodes and continues with one episode each week, concluding September 1.