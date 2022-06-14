Bossip Video

Today, ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, announced the world premiere of a spicy Swirl Films-produced feature film, and BOSSIP’s got a first look at the trailer.

Deitrick Haddon’s The Fallen, streaming Thursday, June 30 is a faith-based dramatic feature film is written and directed by Gospel artist Deitrick Haddon (Sins of the Father, Preachers of LA), who also stars, alongside Grammy-nominated singer MAJOR, singer Q Parker (112), comedian Jonathan Slocumb (Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns), gospel artist B Slade, actor Jo él Quinn (Sparkle), and actor Brittany Lucio (Everything but a Man, A House Divided).

As a follow-up to Blessed and Cursed (2010), a press release reports that The Fallen, picks up with praise and worship leader Dwight Hawkins (Haddon), finally on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track.

“Some of you may know me, some of you may not,” says Dwight in the trailer. “Trust and believe everything I’ve been working for is about to take flight!”

With the help of his friend-turned-manager Jared (Jor él Quinn), Dwight has landed a showcase for TMG records, one of the biggest labels in the business. A stellar performance gains him the favor of TMG President, Brandon K. Sterling (Johnathan Slocumb) and before he knows it, Dwight is signed and placed at top of the label’s priority list.

Dwight feels like he is living a whole new life, and when Sterling arranges a collaboration between Dwight and superstar rapper Bonnie B (Lucio), his world changes forever–for better but also for much worse.

Dwight has everything he has ever wanted, but it all starts to slip between his fingers. Hitting rock bottom, he is at the point of giving up, and at one point in the trailer, Dwight is forced to face his demons; mainly himself.

“You did this,” Dwight’s mirror image tells him.

Later an intervention and the visitation of the Holy Spirit show him however that he still has a purpose. Committed to doing the lords work, Dwight rises back on top. No matter how far you might have fallen, you’ll never fall beyond God’s reach is the clear message in the film.

This one’s got LOTS of holy highs and perilous lows because the higher you go, the harder you fall.

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

The Fallen streams Thursday, June 30 on ALLBLK.

The Fallen was produced by Swirl Films, the leading independent film & TV production company based in Atlanta, with Eric Tomosunas and Keith Neal serving as executive producers. Deitrick Haddon,

Bryant Scott of Tyscot Entertainment and Jeff Mosely of Fairtrade Entertainment, also serve as executive producers; alongside General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, for ALLBLK.