Are you ready for ‘Baddies South?’

All eyes were on chaotic couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock who brought their toxic whatevership to Zeus Network’s red carpet premiere of its newest original series ‘Baddies Atlanta’ starring Natalie Nunn, Persuasion, Jela, Bri, Rollie Polie, Anne Moore, Slim, and more.

In the southern spin-off of popular ‘Baddies’ franchise, a new crop of bad girls are looking to take the entire Dirty South by storm in a decked-out tour bus.

Along the way, they’ll crash in luxurious homes, host and perform at the hottest clubs and parties, tap into the wild and dark side of southern culture and prove why they are the baddest girls around.

Peep the wild trailer below:

Play

Based on the trailer, Chrisean is involved in multiple physical altercations that likely happened before she went viral for attacking Blueface’s mother and his sister during Memorial Day weekend.

In the video, the “Thotiana” rapper could be seen cheering Rock on during the altercation that turned into a NASTY airing out on social media.

On May 29th, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram to call out her son and Rock for the vicious attack.

“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on,” she wrote tagging a picture of her swollen face alongside the message.

Saffold added in a separate post:

“And neither will the police of the judge. The End.”

In a follow-up post, Saffold slammed her son again, noting that he needed “help.”

“If I have enabled you in any way I will ask God for forgiveness,” the rapper’s mother continued. “You brought that trash bag and her dog where I laid my head and paid rent through helping you build your business and I asked you more than 10 times to get her out my face.”

As expected, Blueface’s chatty manager Wack 100 hopped in to explain that Rock beat the brakes off Blueface’s sister, in particular, because she was the same woman who knocked the aspiring singer’s teeth out during an altercation that occurred “18 months ago.”

“You came for the smoke & the woman got her revenge. Guess we know now why you brought back up,” he wrote. “Prayers for your husband tell em I found 7 of his ? teeth in the driveway. Send me a mailing address if y’all need em!! Be safe out there. #MeatThis available on all platforms.”

Wack also posted a video of Kali celebrating her loss to Rock after the fight. She could be seen holding her unconscious husband as she shouted “Blueface who want next!?”

Whew, it’s all very messy and the main reason why people will tune in to see Chrisean’s shenanigans on ‘Baddies South’ now streaming on Zeus.