As Father’s Day looms near, we’ve decided to round up the best and easiest drinks to make for your daddy (or Zaddy’s) special day.

The annual holiday is almost here and cookouts and celebrations are being prepped as we speak. The most important part of every celebration however is the drink menu that should be robust with cocktails and spirits. With that in mind, we’ve got you covered with the latest cocktails from your dear old dad’s favorite liquor brands.

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

This bold new take on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo. Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions while remaining true to the essence of flavor.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry.

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

D’USSÉ XO Billionaire’s Sidecar

Ingredients

2 Parts D’USSÉ XO Cognac

1 1/2 Parts Gran Marnier Cent Cinquantenaire

3/4 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Glass & Garnish: Coupe & Lemon Peel

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass.

D’ussé’s The New Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

D’USSÉ & Lemonade

Ingredients

1 ½ oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

4 oz Lemonade

Method: Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass.

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4 ½ oz Soda Water

+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

+ Lemon Wheel

Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Villa One – Máquina Mango

Ingredients

1 oz Villa One Tequila – Silver

0.5 oz Se Busca Mezcal – Joven

0.5 oz cinnamon ginger syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

1.25 oz mango puree

1 tsp chaat masala

Method:Shake with ice and strain over new ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with curry leaf.

DeLeón LOVE Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila

1/2 oz Orange Liqueur

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1 Orange Slice

3/4 oz Agave Syrup

Salt and Lime Zest

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Method: Muddle orange slice in shaker, shake ingredients with ice, then carefully pour into the glass. Garnish and serve over ice.DeLeón Platinum Tequila is available on Drizly, ReserveBar, and shelves nationwide.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Whiskey Smash

Ingredients

1 ¼ oz. Bourbon Whiskey (Knob Creek or Yellowstone Select preferred)

½ oz. Aperol

1 oz. Simple Syrup

¾ oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

½ oz. Passion Fruit Puree

1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters

Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice. Add ice to a cocktail shaker and shake hard 15-20 times. Strain contents of the cocktail shaker into an appropriate size glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an Orange Peel – twist the peel over the drink to express oil and lay it on top of the drink.

‘Bombay For Real’ Basque in the Moonlight Cocktail Kit

The “Basque in the Moonlight” kit is perfect if you do not have most ingredients in the above recipes, you can just order this kid from the link above. Created by Andra “AJ” Johnson of DC, this cocktail draws on Basquiat’s heritage, harmonizing tropical flavors with Bombay Sapphire’s worldly botanicals for the flavor to shine as bright as the moon depicts in Basquiat’s “Untitled (Moon)”.

Hendrick’s Gin

Hendrick’s Gin is infused with the curious, yet marvelous, essences of rose and cucumber, delectably supported by no less than 11 botanicals from the four corners of the world. This whimsical concoction produces a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully floral aroma. Hendrick’s Gin is created by marrying distillates from two types of still – a traditional copper pot still and a rarer Carter-Head style still. Combining the spirits from the different stills creates a singularly smooth gin that has both intriguing depth of flavor and a delicate floral aroma. Hendrick’s Gin is bottled at 44% ABV.

Onda’s Mango flavor is slightly sweet, it contains mango juice concentrate, lime juice concentrate, carbonated water, and of course, Blanco tequila! Grab and go and delicious!