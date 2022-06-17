Bossip Video

The Golden State Warriors are the champions of the NBA. Last night, they defeated the Boston Celtics on their own home court to win game 6 of the NBA finals solidifying their fourth championship in the past eight years. The Warriors’ road to accomplish this goal was filled with despair, heartbreak, injuries, and personal attacks…

Ayesha Curry Trolls Celtics Fans Following Warriors NBA Championship Victory

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are always the topic of conversation when it comes to the Warriors’ play on the court. However, the Boston Celtics fans seemed less interested in getting under the players’ skin and much more enthusiastic about giving Steph’s wife a hard time. Ayesha Curry was targeted by petty Celtics fans with “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” t-shirts that were not only worn at the games but circulated throughout Boston at bars and restaurants.

None of that was lost on Ayesha and she wasted NO time giving the Celtics faithful a taste of their own hors d’oeuvres following her bae’s big win.

Earlier in the week, Finals MVP Steph Curry donned a shirt supporting his wife against the mob of haters in Boston and on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors on their victory. Boston didn’t deserve to win based on how the Celtics played and the city didn’t deserve to win because…it’s Boston. Better luck next year unless your “sUpErStAr” Jayson Tatum decides to lay another egg like he did last night…