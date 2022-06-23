Bossip Video

Thieves stole nearly $100,000 during a robbery of NBA legend Vince Carter’s Atlanta home as his wife and kids hid in the closet.

Former Atlanta Hawks and NBA star Vince Carter’s home was robbed this past weekend in Northwest Atlanta. Carter wasn’t home at the time, but his wife Sandi was in the house with their children.

Sandi revealed to police she was in bed when she heard a commotion coming from the front of the house. She reacted quickly, calling 911 before finding a place to hide. She ended up hiding with her sons in a nearby closet and told dispatch she could hear someone rummaging through different rooms, according to WSBTV.

Over $16k found outside the house, Carter claims $100k was stolen during the robbery.

As police arrived on the scene, they encountered a masked man wearing all black running away from the scene. The intruder made it to a getaway car and escaped, said the police.

This is where things get even more interesting. WSBTV reports that police found cash scattered all over the ground totaling $16,100 and two handguns. Why would the suspect drop two guns and one belonging to himself? Well, because he was probably struggling to carry a ton of cash. According to Vince Carter, the dropped money in front of the house was just a small portion of the estimated $100K in cash he had in the home.