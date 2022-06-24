Bossip Video

Hear Ye, Hear Ye! London-born looker Regé Jean-Page ain’t coming back to Bridgerton y’all, this according to the actor himself.

Bridgerton fans had their knickers all in a bunch this week when rumors swirled of the return of the beloved hunky heartthrob to the ShondaLand show. Since his departure after the first season, fans hoped Page would be mounting his trusty steed and galloping back to his role as Simon Basset a.k.a. the [D-Dropping] Duke Of Hastings for Season 3

Regé Bae Spotted Spending Time With Cast:

Regé Jean-Page, who only initially agreed to do the show for the first season, has been busy and booked with new projects such as Paramount Pictures Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves set to premiere in 2023 and Netflix’s The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, steaming later this month All fans under the sound of the Queen’s voice were inspirited this past week when Regé was photographed looking quite dapper in the streets of Milan, Italy with none other than his former co-star/this season of Bridgerton’s lead, Jonathan Bailey. Talks of a royal return buzzed amongst the Regency period era romance fans.

Regé Says Return Rumors Are Rubbish:

Bad news rang throughout the kingdom however when the Duke of Hastings set record straight on rumors of his Highness’ return. The dashing Duke, Regé, broke hearts around the world when he took to Instagram with a picture of the two gents to state the facts–and to deny that he’s coming back.

“The boys are back in town. [heart emoji]” he said on his Milan meet-up with Bailey. “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.” he wrote.

Shonda Rhimes Said “Sorry Spinsters” But Simon’s Time Is Up:

When previously addressing fans’ reaction to Rege’s departure, show creator Shonda Rhimes likened the response to the death of some of her other characters.

“I was really shocked, because usually, that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while,” Rhimes told Vanity Fair. “Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive!”

Skeptical of how Simon Bassset’s storyline could progress, she continued;

“I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance. What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really: What would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after!”

Regé’s Exit Response Still Rings True:

Upon his departure from the series, Regé bid farewell to fans of his character with a message dubbing it an “honor” to play the Duke.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

It appears that fans of the 34-year-old Londoner will just have to fangirl his other projects for now. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will be available for streaming on July 15, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.