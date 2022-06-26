Bossip Video

Summer Walker just announced that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The Still Over It singer took to Instagram Live this weekend to talk to fans, which is where she made the big reveal. There has been a lot of speculation online that Walker was pregnant, especially after posting photos on Saturday showing off a baby bump–and while she didn’t try to hide it, she didn’t address her belly, either. So, later that day, she confirmed what her followers were all thinking.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant,” she said on her IG Live. “I am! And, you know, I’m very very very happy about it, very excited about it.”

Summer told fans that she’s most excited to see how “different” things will be this time around, alluding to the negative experience she had while pregnant with her first child. If you’ll recall, as detailed on her Still Over It album, the father of her first child, London On Da Track, made her spend her “whole f***ing pregnancy alone.”

“It’s just, you know, really peaceful, really happy,” Walker said of her experience carrying a second child. “Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I’m even saying anything is because, you know, last time… I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself.”

While she didn’t confirm who she’s having the child with, it’s safe to assume the baby belongs to Larry aka LVRD Pharoh, who Summer has been dating since November 2021.

Congrats to the happy couple on their new journey together!