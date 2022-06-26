Bossip Video

Delonte West is working hard to get back on his feet.

The former NBA player was spotted in another viral video this month, panhandling on the streets of Virginia when a fan recognized him and posted the footage online. Unfortunately, this is far from the first time we’ve seen West in this situation, making matters all the more upsetting.

In response to the viral clip, Delonte gave a statement to TMZ insisting he’s fine, just in between jobs at the moment.

“It is what it is,” West told the outlet last week. “I got children. I’m in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.”

Now, we’ve got a new update on the former baller, who landed a new flooring job!

After some people heard about his tough situation, they decided to help out. According to TMZ, the team at the Beyer Subaru car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia saw the stories about West and noticed he had been asking for money nearby, which is when they put their heads together to figure out a way to help him earn some.