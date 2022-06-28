Cardi B is opening up about label troubles as she gears up to release her first song in almost two years.

Earlier this week, the Bronx native joined a Twitter Spaces held by her fans, where she talked about her forthcoming single, “Hot S**t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Much to the surprise of her supporters, who have been begging for new music for a while now, Cardi revealed, “I have this record already for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite.”

Throughout the conversation, the rapper opened up about her process when it comes to releasing music, commenting on her support system and her fans.

“I feel like I haven’t put out a record in a year and a half. It’s a lot of pressure on me,” she admitted. “I’ve seen tweets of you guys said this before. You guys be feeling like no other fan bases be having your back. Everybody is scared to stand up for Cardi but I stand up for a lot of people.” She continued, “Trust me, I be feeling that. I always be feeling like I don’t have support of the people. I be trying to make everything perfect because all I got is me and my fan base. And all my fan base got is y’all self. We small, but we mighty.”

And luckily for those who waited patiently for this new track to come out, she also revealed that her next record is already in the works.

“I’m already working on the next record,” Cardi assured her supporters. “I’m already planning the rollout for the next record. It’s not gonna be a couple months, this and that, after this record. I know I’ve been really lowkey with s**t, but I’m ready to be outside outside outside.”

Later, on Instagram Live, she explained why the song won’t be released with a music video, insisting the track will still be released on time.

“Hot S**t” will be released this Friday, July 1.