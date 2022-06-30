Cardi B is adjusting to how her body looks after giving birth to her second child, admitting she’s looking to get surgery to snap right back into shape.

The rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 29 to reveal that she is planning to get a tummy tuck following her pregnancy with her second baby, Wave, in September 2021. After her first pregnancy in 2018, when she gave birth to 3-year-old Kulture, Cardi admitted to getting liposuction.

“This stomach, is giving tummy tuck,” the “WAP” rapper said, showing off her outfit to fans and pinching her stomach. “Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” she continued. “I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey like … did me wrong.”

Right now, Cardi B is getting ready to release her second studio album, which will likely come out sometime this year. But, while fans might be hoping for the performer to stay around a while, the Bronx native admitted that after she’s done with the press tour, she plans to get rid of that “extra little skin.”

“I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f*** out and do my f***ing surgery. I’m over it,” the Grammy winner said. “Me and surgery goes together bad. We go together real bad.”

Cardi has always been open about getting plastic surgery, telling Interview Magazine last year that it boosted her self-esteem after feeling “ugly” and “underdeveloped” throughout her teenage years.