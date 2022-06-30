Bossip Video

Freddie Gray‘s “alleged” homicide by six Baltimore police officers back in 2015 became national news when protests and demonstrations to raise awareness became louder and louder. The officers were charged with not properly securing Gray who was handcuffed and defenseless inside a police van. It was ruled that severe injuries to his spinal cord eventually lead to his death after taking trauma to his head or neck. Seven years later, here we are again…

Connecticut Man Paralyzed For Life From Injury Inside Police Van

Richard “Randy” Cox Jr., a 36-year-old Black man from New Haven, Connecticut, is now paralyzed for the remainder of his life because Connecticut State Police did exactly what the heartless cops in Baltimore did. According to CNN, upon being arrested on Father’s Day, Cox was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police van without a seatbelt or any form of security. For those of you who don’t understand police transport vehicles, they are not nice cushioned seats. The entire shell is metal, easy to slide off of when going uphill or coming to an abrupt stop…

The video from the police van has been released and made viewable to the public. We will warn you that it is disturbing to watch but is not graphic in regards to blood.

Like the Freddie Gray incident, five officers and the driver of the van have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We don’t have much confidence that any criminal charges will be brought but the public is going to be very vocal about true justice being served. Here’s what New Haven mayor Justin Elicker had to say:

“What happened to Mr. Cox was just terrible and completely unacceptable … and it will not be tolerated in the New Haven Police Department,” the mayor said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Per usual, attorney Ben Crump has taken on the case and will be representing the family as they seek accountability for egregious police inaction.