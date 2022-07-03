Bossip Video

Janet Jackson was the main event at Day 2 of Essence Fest!

The music legend was in attendance at the her Be Bold Dinner party for AT&T Dream In Black at Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans. The dinner, which honored Janet, went down on Friday, July 1, making a donation of $100,000 to Jackson’s Rhythm Nation Scholarship Fund.

“What a fun night celebrating with u all at the #BeBold Dinner Party,” Jackson wrote in a tweet about the evening. “Thank U to @CocaCola #IfNotForMyGirls, @ATT#DreamInBlack, @PROPELCenter for your contribution to my Rhythm Nation Scholarship Fund #EssenceFest.”

That event happened on Friday in preparation for Saturday, when Janet Jackson took the stage to headline Essence Festival, shutting it down just like she always does. As seen in her own Instagram video, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer wore a sparkly silver jumpsuit and some black boots, looking amazing as she dominated the stage for festival attendees and those watching at home on Hulu.

If you missed Jackson’s performance, or if you just wanna see more from the icon, check out some photos from her Be Bold Dinner party down below: