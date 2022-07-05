Bossip Video

When a celebrity decides to visit Piers Morgan for an interview, you already know their conversation was absolutely ridiculous and bigoted.

On Monday, July 4, Macy Gray stopped by his TalkTV show, where the two of them started a discussion about the transgender community in the media. Morgan said he believed that most public figures were too terrified to say “what a woman is,” which seemed to light a fire under Gray to open up about her transphobic views.

“I know!.. I would say a human being with boobs. How about you start there,” the singer said. “And a vagina…That’s getting confusing.”

Morgan then shifted to talk about trans people competing in sport, saying that he “supports all trans rights to fairness and equality,” he doesn’t support trans women “born to obvious physical superior bodies, transitioning then thrashing the women at their sport.”

In response, Gray echoed his same sentiment, saying: “I totally agree. And I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

She continued, “If you want me to call you a ‘her’, I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery…What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. You know, being a little girl. This is a whole epic book, you know, and you can’t, you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

JK Rowling Chimes In

Morgan brought up the backlash JK Rowling has faced for her comments about the trans community in the past, suggesting Macy Gray “might get the same for saying it.”

Unsurprisingly, Gray didn’t care, saying, “But it’s the truth. I don’t think you should be called ‘transphobic’ just cause you don’t agree. There’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

Speaking of J.K. Rowling, who clearly has nothing better to do, she took to Twitter to support the “I Try” singer, tweeting, “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue.”

Bonding over your archaic views of other people who have no effect on your life….the obsession is strange.

