Brittney Griner has been sitting inside a Russian detention center since February and the circumstances surrounding her sham of a “criminal indictment” have not significantly improved since the day she was taken into custody. Her custody has been extended multiple times and enough is enough. The situation is dire, the stakes are very high, and Brittney, her wife Cherelle, family, friends, and millions of horrified Americans are terrified about what’s to come…

Yesterday, on the day the this country celebrated proverbial “freedom”, Brittney Griner was unable to exercise hers. On July 4, 2022 Griner sent a despondent and heartbreaking letter to President Joe Biden pleading with him to do something to not only herself, but also other wrongfully imprisoned American citizens. The contents of the letter were released by her agency according to Yahoo! Sports:

“… as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

Boston Celtics Wear “WE ARE BG” Shirts In Support Of Brittney Griner During NBA Finals Practice The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is looming heavily over this case as the United States has spent billions of dollars trying to help the people of Ukraine fight their Russian oppressors. Vladimir Putin is well aware of Brittney’s profile and having such an American at his disposal to use as a political pawn is as evil as it is infuriating.

Despite some government official’s concern, no one is going to sit quietly while BG sits in prison over some weed. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, is letting it be known that the lack of action to help her spouse noticed and unacceptable.

After all the s**t that Joe Biden talked during the campaign about listening to Black people, taking our concerns seriously, and doing substantive things to ensure that we are protected, here we are…