Bossip Video

Here we go again…

It has become abundantly clear that there are a lot of cops out there who think they can do whatever the f**k they want whether they’re on or off duty. Pro-cop people worry about anti-cop sentiment sending a message that its open season on police officers, but the truth is for generations, America has been sending the message to police that they’re entitled to assert their authority at all times and it’s open season on anyone they suspect of anything for any reason (including the color of one’s skin).

An off-duty Chicago police officer was caught on camera kneeling down on a 14-year-old boy who he had accused of stealing his son’s bicycle.

Play

From Fox 3:

According to statements made to FOX3 News by the boy’s parents Angel Nieves and Nicole Nieves, the incident took place on Friday inside a Starbucks located in Park Ridge, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. They explain that their son, who is Puerto Rican and an honor student, athlete, and member of the local church, was at the coffee shop with a group of friends when they discovered an abandoned bike resting on the pavement.

The bike in question had reportedly been taken from another location in the same area, so it appears that this off-duty cop spotted it and assumed the closest brown teen in his sights must have stolen it, despite the fact that the child had his own bike with him.

“He was not in uniform. He was not on duty. The allegation? Theft of his son’s bike—even though my son had his own bike present, “Nicole posted to Facebook. “The supposed ‘proof’? Our son’s hands were on the bike as he was moving it out the way…. while he was in possession his own bike, right next to him (the orange bike you see in the video.)” “This adult did not use words—he used force; he used his hands. Grabbed our son’s wrists, body slammed him, then held him down with his knee to forcibly restrain him,” she continued. “Teenagers yelling…trying to pull him up to no avail; my son losing his breath, witnesses telling the man, ‘He’s just a kid!’ Regardless of the circumstances, getting PHYSICAL with a minor as an adult for any reason other than self defense is UNACCEPTABLE.

The video begins with the man pinning the teen on the ground with his knee while the boy’s friends demand he get off, which he eventually did. (How cops are eves still putting themselves in this position post-George Floyd is beyond me.)

According to Fox 3, Park Ridge Police officers rushed to the scene at which point the man, who hasn’t been identified by name, informed them that he is a police officer with the Chicago Police Department. No arrests have been made, but Park Ridge officials claimed they are investigating the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also announced Tuesday afternoon that they are in the “early stages” of the investigation. The young boy’s family is also planning to hold a press conference.

Cops are supposed to be protectors and servers of the community, but who protects the community from cops?