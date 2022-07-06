Bossip Video

There is absolutely nothing wrong with twerking. Hell, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a state senator twerking. That said, there are still some things that you just don’t expect to see. However, this is 2022 and subverting expectations are at an all-time high.

Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack Twerking Video Goes Viral

Despite the current political climate and intense feelings about what America stands for these days, people still took the July 4th weekend to enjoy themselves and find joy in desolate times. As such, folks like Rhode Island state senator Tiara Mack took her talents to the beach for some fun in the sun with her bouncing buns.

The twerking senator has ruffled a great many feathers on the other side of the aisle and pearl-clutching, hypocrite, Republicans are aghast at her profoundly proficient p-popping. Especially the rhythmless Black Republicans…

For her part, Mack says she’s going to continue living her best queer life and being unapologetically jiggly.

She also told NBC 10 News over the phone that it’s “disappointing” what is considered newsworthy in Rhode Island and that when it comes to coverage of her, the media errs on the side of racist and sexist tropes while her accomplishments in the legislature and as a national champion rugby player are not covered.

Enter exhibit A, below.

Don’t let this cakey display of freedom get you twisted, Mack wants it to be known that she’s much more than a great a**–she is indeed a championship-winning athlete.

If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack. What say you about Senator Mack’s viral backs?

Hit the comment section and let us know.