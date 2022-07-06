Bossip Video

Apparently, some cops are so in fear for their lives that even the corpses they create need to remain in handcuffs.

Last week, we reported that 25-year-old Black man Jayland Walker was shot 60 times by eight police officers in Akron, Ohio after Walker fled a traffic stop and led cops in a car chase and brief foot chase.

The cops claimed they went full firing squad because Walker fired a shot at them while they were chasing his car, but Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting. At any rate, the cops fired some 90 shots at a single suspect, hit him 60 times, and, for whatever reason, felt the need to handcuff his dead body.

According to CNN, his body was still handcuffed when it arrived at the coroner’s office.

The preliminary report by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office contains several pages of thumbnail photos showing Walker dead and handcuffed at the scene and after his body arrived at the coroner’s office. The photos also contain evidence of lifesaving efforts, including what appear to be tourniquets and bandages attached to and lying around his body. CNN has reached out to the Akron Police Department for comment on its policy for handcuffing people who have died in officer custody.

Meanwhile, Walker’s sister, Jada Walker, is speaking out about her brother and the shooting that took his life.

“It’s hard to just talk about somebody who you expect to live your life out with,” Jada told ABC’s Good Morning America. https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1544675030398775296

She described her brother as a man who was close with his family and even participated in “family day” every Sunday.

“If it ain’t a movie, we just listening to new music,” she said. “We both have our own lives, but we always made sure to check in with each other.”

She also had questions for the cops who gunned Jayland down.

“I just want to know, what was the reason? Why you had to resort to him being gunned down in such a manner?” she asked. “None of this is making sense to me.”

When it comes to trigger-happy cops and the events that set them off (usually involving Black people) things rarely make sense. One can’t expect logic from cops who handcuff dead bodies and leave them handcuffed for the medical examiner. There’s only one word to explain it really.

Racism.