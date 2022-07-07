Bossip Video

On Thursday, during her second court appearance since her trial began last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling drugs into Russia. It’s a shame because the charges make her sound like she was on some El Chapo sh** when, really, all she had were vape cartridges with hashish oil in them.

In fact, according to PEOPLE, Griner said in court that she simply packed for Russia quickly and “inadvertently” broke the law by overlooking the cartridges. Still, the Russian court accused her of moving a “significant amount” of cannabis oil through the country.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in court, adding: “I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

Despite her guilty plea, Giner’s trial, for whatever reason, is expected to continue for several weeks, maybe even months—and she’s facing up to 10 months in prison. Meanwhile, anyone with any compassion doesn’t give a sh** about the minor mistake she made and just wants her brought home.

The guilty plea is also reportedly necessary for Griner to be eligible for a prisoner swap.

According to NPR, the Biden administration “believes that the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered her arrest in order to use her as leverage, though the Kremlin insists the case isn’t politically motivated.”

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Joe Biden spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, and read her a draft of a letter he planned to send her that same day. The letter—which, conveniently, came right after Brittney had sent him a letter on the Fourth of July pleading with him to get her out of there—stated that her release is a top priority, but his administration has been saying that for some time now.

Griner’s next hearing is scheduled for next Thursday. According to NPR, a judge previously ordered her to be detained for the duration of the trial. (SMDH)