A lot of actors kept odd jobs before their big break, but Cameron Diaz’s early career might be one of the most unusual.

Amid news that the Charlie’s Angels alum is un-retiring from acting, a previously-released interview resurfaced featuring Diaz reflecting on her pre-fame years in Paris, where she worked as a model.

The conversation, which was had on the Second Life podcast back in 2020, featured Diaz revealing that she is convinced the “only job” she got while in Paris was one that doubled as a drug mule–a fact that she wasn’t aware of, at the time.

“I got enough money to be able to go to Paris and get an apartment and live there,” Diaz recalled about that time in her life. “I shared an apartment with a girlfriend who’s still one of my best friends. But I didn’t work a day in Paris. Like, I was there a full year, and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got, like, one job but really I think I was, like, a mule carrying drugs to Morocco, I swear to god.”

She went on to note that this was “before TSA or anything like that,” but still had a nerve-racking incident while traveling.