An official cause of death has been revealed in the death of Cowboys star Mario Barber, Reportedly he had a fatal heat stroke.

Marion Barber III, is a beloved Dallas Cowboys Star who came from a family of NFL royalty as his father Marion Jr, brother Dominique, and younger brother Thomas all played in the NFL. Unfortunately, Marion’s time with us was cut short when he was found dead in his apartment in Frisco. When it was announced that Barber had passed many people were confused by his untimely passing following pleading no contest to allegedly damaging vehicles in 2019. Even his close friend Pacman Jones posted a tribute to Marion on social media talking about the importance of post-career mental health.

Heat Stoke revealed as Marion Barber III’s cause of death.com

According to TMZ, the full autopsy report Barber appeared to be exercising in sauna-like conditions” in his apartment with the thermostat set to 91 degrees. Investigators noted Barber had a history of working out in those conditions. Leading up to his passing he had not been seen for 3 weeks allegedly and police ha been trying to make contact throughout May because of a leak coming from his apartment.

June 1st is when officials broke into Barber’s apartment finding him dead inside his shower in his bedroom with water running in the tub. A full month after he reportedly hadn’t been seen.