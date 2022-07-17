Bossip Video

Did the Texans intentionally turn a blind eye to the women who claimed Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted them? Although they deny any misconduct, the NFL team shoveled out only what we can only assume is a substantial amount of shmoney to each of his accusers.

ESPN reports that Texans owners Janice McNair, Hannah and Cal McNair said in a statement Friday;

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021. Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLnS-DBhBL8/

As previously reported initially, only one woman filed a lawsuit against the team, the others stated they also intended to do so before the settlement was reached. In Harris County Texas, a lawsuit filed on June 27th accused the Texans of being aware of the quarterback’s alleged behavior. It stated that “individuals within the Texans organization knew or should have known of Watson’s conduct”.

The lawsuit also stated that the Texans supplied Watson with the resources needed to have the private therapy sessions where he sexually assaulted the women. This included “rooms set up for him at the Houstonian Hotel, massage tables, and an NDA provided to him from the head of Texan’s security.”

Watson may face discipline from the NFL but I don’t think anyone is holding their breath. Players usually get a slap on the wrist even when they are accused and often found guilty of some of the most appalling offenses.

The NFL stated they are independently investigating (Mmm hmm) whether he violated the league’s personal-conduct policy. This leads many people to wonder how low of a standard does this policy have if whipping out your peen unsolicited isn’t a definite violation.

Watson continues to maintain that all acts were consensual.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdEIwRvueFn/