For the special occasion, the happy couple both wore custom Dolce and Gabbana. According to a press release shared with PEOPLE, the groom donned a custom bordeaux tuxedo featuring peak lapels and silk satin trim with a white tuxedo button-up. The bride went with a simple white gown with a structured bustier. She completed the look with a gathered skirt and thigh-high split and white satin sandals.

The newlyweds enjoyed their ceremony at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, according to Vogue, where vineyards and olive groves completing the beautiful scene. Senicar opened up about the sentimental inspiration behind the location, telling the outlet, “We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together.”

After the couple got engaged in January 2019, they initially planned to say, “I do,” on July 9 that year at the same location. Of course, the couple was forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Nora Grace.

They initially set their new date for July 2021, but that was pushed back another year, finally getting their happy ever after this year.

“As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again,” Senicar told Vogue. “And we finally landed on July 9, 2022.”

“Third time the charm!” they wrote on their invitations. Luckily, it really was.

Congrats to the happy couple!