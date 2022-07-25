Bossip Video

Keke Palmer has been a big name in the entertainment industry for over a decade, so she isn’t here for comparisons to anyone else.

The former Nickelodeon star’s latest film, NOPE, hit theaters over the weekend, taking home the number one spot at the box office and receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. Alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer shined as a leading lady, which caused a lot of fans to run to Twitter and talk about how they want to see her in more movies.

Some well-intentioned fans wanting more for Palmer turned into a much bigger conversation, with fans comparing her to Zendaya and attributing the Euphoria star’s “greater” success to colorism. After comparing leading movie roles, net worths, and more, the conversation was a trending topic on Twitter, which led to a response from Keke herself–who had a different thought on colorism’s role in the industry.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” the star began. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.” She continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

And there you have it.

Keke Palmer was started her career playing the title role of Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, which debuted in 2008 and ran for three seasons. She went on to appear in Akeelah and the Bee, Scream Queens, Hustlers, and a voice role in this year’s Pixar film Lightyear. She also had an impressive stint as co-host of Good Morning America’s third hour, Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Now, she’s the star in the number one film at the box office, so it’s safe to say she’s doing just fine.