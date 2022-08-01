Nichelle’s former costar George Takei was one of the first people to honor her, tweeting, “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

Lynda Carter also paid her respects, tweeting: “Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you.”

Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams posted a photo of herself with Nichols, going on to write: “One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars.”

Another celebrity to pay their respects was Chuck D, taking to Twitter to write: “Before Scotty beamed up , Before Spock threw Vulcan signs, Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9 .. Sis Uhura.. Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight , skirt right and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space..”

See more tweets mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols below. R.I.P. to a real legend: