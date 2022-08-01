Celebrities are honoring former Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols following her death at age 89.
On Sunday, July 31, Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson announced his mother’s passing via a statement posted to Facebook.
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote in the statement. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”
He continued, “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected.”
The Tributes Started Rolling In Immediately
Once the news of Nichols’ death was made public, fans a public figures alike began to flood social media with statements paying tribute to the star, most notably recognized for her role in the beloved 1960s sci-fi series Star Trek.
POPULAR STORIES
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.