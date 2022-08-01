Celebrities react to the passing of basketball legend and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell who passed at the age of 88.

Yesterday the world lost an icon and sports legend Bill Russell. Bill was a pioneer in the game of basketball he was a center for the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969. In the 13 years, Bill won 11 championship rings with his last two coming as the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport. Outside the court, Bill endured and overcame extreme racism every year he played. Russell was a difference maker in sports the same way Jackie Robinson was for baseball. His daughter reminded people of what exactly he fought for and endured to Newsweek.

“From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork selflessness and thoughtful change.”

When the news of Bill Russell’s passing was released celebrities, politicians, and everyone in between took to social media to pay their respects. You can read the post below.