Italy is in an uproar after a viral video of an African street vendor named Alika Ogorchukwu being beaten to death by a white man has circulated the internet. According to EuroNews there are…varying accounts of what led up to the fatal attack but the bottom line is, that a Black man is dead and a white man did it.

To make matters worse, people just stood around recording with their phones. No one attempted to intervene. Before one of you fixes your face to say it, this ain’t a George Floyd situation where people were scared to intervene with the police. This was a regular-degular a** white man who needed to be restrained at the very least. The video captured of the incident is below. We warn you that it is graphic.

Italian authorities used street cameras to track down 32-year-old Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo who was arrested and charged with murder and theft of Ogorchukwu’s cell phone. Here’s where this already heinous murder gets eerily similar to another infamous Black killing.

Police investigator Matteo Luconi says that Ferlazzo attacked Ogorchukwu for allegedly over-aggressive panhandling. However, ACSIM association for immigrants head honcho Daniel Amanza says that Ferlazzo became enraged after the vendor referred to his partner as “beautiful”. How sick is that??

This town seems to have an issue with African people. In 2018 there was a mass shooting targeting immigrants and 6 people were injured. The man responsible was convicted of a hate crime and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

This guy should see every milil second of that time and some more s**t.