Typically, when someone is browsing through Airbnb they are looking for a cozy place to lay their heads for a night or two. They might even be looking for a house that can accommodate a large family getaway. What they are not looking for is the former dwelling where stolen, beaten, disenfranchised, and subjugated people were forced to live.

However, that didn’t stop a white person from posting their favorite oppressive chateau online for people to rent. To be fair, we don’t know for sure that it was a white person who posted this property but c’mon, it was a white person who posted this property. Slice that however you will. According to TMZ, a TikTok user went SUPER viral after exposing the listing described specifically as “This particular structure … is an 1830s slave cabin.”

An Airbnb spokesperson has come out to offer a corporate mea culpa for allowing the exploitative profiteering off our ancestors’ literal backs saying, “Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb.” The unnamed whipping boy or girl continued by apologizing for, “any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it, and that we did not act sooner to address this issue.”

The audacity of caucasity.